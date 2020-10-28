Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBD. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 29,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,776. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $571.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 89,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

