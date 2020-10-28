DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $940,128.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00031869 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.03 or 0.04109435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00250345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,919,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,936,252 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

