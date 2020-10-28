Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

DUK stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

