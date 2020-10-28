Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Ecolab stock opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

