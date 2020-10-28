Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 44,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

