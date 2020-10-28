Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

