Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.20-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.91 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.60. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.93.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

