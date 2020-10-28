Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ELSSF stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Elis has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

