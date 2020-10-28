Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ELSSF stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Elis has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Analyst Recommendations for Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit