Ellevest Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

NYSE:TMO opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

