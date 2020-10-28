Ellevest Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.