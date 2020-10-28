Emercoin Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $26,930.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000398 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001866 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,400,318 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

