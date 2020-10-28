Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 528,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 116,528 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,750,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 71,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 133,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,502. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

