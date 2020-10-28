Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $103.89. 123,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $118.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,476 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $49,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

