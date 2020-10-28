Essex Savings Bank Acquires 2,595 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

