Essex Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

