Essex Savings Bank Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,328 shares of company stock valued at $175,046,480. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

