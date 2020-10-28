Essex Savings Bank Buys 1,701 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $12,192,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $163.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.