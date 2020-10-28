Essex Savings Bank Buys 494 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,873 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

USB stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.