Essex Savings Bank Has $2.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after acquiring an additional 529,475 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $305.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

