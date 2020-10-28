Essex Savings Bank Has $416,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

