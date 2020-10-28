Essex Savings Bank Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 545,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $60,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,770 shares of company stock worth $210,859,793. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $351.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

