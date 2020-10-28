Essex Savings Bank Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AXA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 191.0% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

