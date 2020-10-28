Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 4.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

