Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,550.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,461.79. The company has a market cap of $1,091.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

