Essex Savings Bank Makes New $644,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,893,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

