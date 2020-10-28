Essex Savings Bank Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.79.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

