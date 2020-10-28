Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 147.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,240,000 after buying an additional 384,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.42.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

