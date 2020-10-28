Essex Savings Bank Sells 62 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,600,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day moving average of $245.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.