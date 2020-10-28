Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $155.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,723. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,454 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,444 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

