Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

