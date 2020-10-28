FIO Protocol Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000107 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00039687 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 722,900,598 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.