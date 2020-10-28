FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-241 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.72 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,533. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Earnings History and Estimates for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit