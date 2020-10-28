FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-241 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.72 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,533. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

