FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-934 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.51 million.FireEye also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09 to $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,533. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

