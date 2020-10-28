Flamingo Trading Down 28.9% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $26.36 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00086736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00230464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00032979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.01285562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000602 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 154% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

