Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,360 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 1,410,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,119,648. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.