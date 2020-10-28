Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3,086.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $2,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 397,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306,117. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

