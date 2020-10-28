Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,998. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.