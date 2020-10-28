Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 149,037 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 517.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $79,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

