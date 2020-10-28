Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after acquiring an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 397,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,560,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

