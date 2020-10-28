Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,693,000 after purchasing an additional 529,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.49. 231,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

