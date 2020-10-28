Harbor Advisory Corp MA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 59,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,189. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

