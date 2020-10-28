Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $661,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,424,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

