Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $75.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,528.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,461.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,091.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

