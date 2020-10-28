Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.27. 15,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

