Head to Head Survey: Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Resolute Forest Products (OTCMKTS:RFP)

Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hadera Paper and Resolute Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A Resolute Forest Products -4.08% -10.49% -3.73%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hadera Paper and Resolute Forest Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Resolute Forest Products 1 2 1 0 2.00

Resolute Forest Products has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resolute Forest Products is more favorable than Hadera Paper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hadera Paper and Resolute Forest Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Resolute Forest Products $2.92 billion 0.14 -$47.00 million N/A N/A

Hadera Paper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resolute Forest Products.

Summary

Resolute Forest Products beats Hadera Paper on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hadera Paper

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp. The Tissue segment provides various tissue products, such as virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells parent rolls. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists for the construction industry. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint to newspaper publishers, as well as to commercial printers for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various uncoated mechanical papers, including supercalendered and white papers, as well as uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at six cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

