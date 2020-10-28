Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 16,387 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after buying an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,831,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. 46,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.