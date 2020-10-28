Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 319.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total transaction of $9,113,545.38. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.66 on Wednesday, hitting $565.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.22 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $575.88 and a 200-day moving average of $590.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

