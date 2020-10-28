Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,178. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

