Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 2,517,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,669,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.