Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Comcast by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 560,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,035,555. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

